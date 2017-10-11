10/11/17

NBC News Reporters Stand By Exclusive on Trump Nuclear Arsenal

NBC News reporter Courtney Kube responds to President Trump calling the sources for her latest NBC exclusive "fake." NBC reported that Trump asked for what amounted to a tenfold increase in US nuclear arsenal at a July meeting with military officials. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

