For the Record with Greta 02/06/17

Murphy: Travel Ban ‘A Textbook Mistake’ In Terror Fight

Senator Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, tells Greta Van Susteren that President Trump’s travel ban is already “bulletin-board material” for terrorist recruiters. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

