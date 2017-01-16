MSNBC Live 01/16/17

More democrats speak out, join inauguration boycott

Representative Barbara Lee joins NBC's Hallie Jackson to discuss the growing boycott against Donald Trump's inauguration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Do not strike out at John Lewis
5 hours 49 min ago
At least two dozen Dem lawmakers to skip inauguration
2 hours 47 min ago
A modern founding father: Remembering MLK
6 hours 14 min ago
Holliday explains why she won't sing at inuaguration
1 day 22 min ago
Hundreds of thousand to march on DC Saturday
1 day 2 hours ago
Trump and the end of the '150-year duopoly'
Maddow: FBI had Trump-Russia dossier in summer 2016
What will be President Obama's biggest legacy?
John Lewis: ‘I don’t see Trump as a legitimate president’
Should Comey stay or go?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL