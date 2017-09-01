Andrea Mitchell Reports 09/01/17

Mom Who Lost Family in Flooded Van: ‘They Were Happy Kids’

Mona Saldivar speaks with NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez who lost four children after the van they were in was swept away by Harvey’s rushing floodwaters. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

With DACA future unclear, Trump says: ‘We love the Dreamers’
Kushner divestment claims draw scrutiny -- again
6 hours 43 min ago
Kobach: DACA allows 'gangbangers' back in streets after arrest
2 hours 42 min ago
Maddowblog: McCain takes aim at 'poorly informed' Trump
4 hours 29 min ago
Mom who lost family in flooded van: ‘They were happy kids’
1 hour 31 min ago
Why John Kelly is the 'Church Lady' in the White House
Obama's top lawyer: Mueller has assembled best team in 'history'
Will Trump make DACA announcement Friday?
How Arpaio pardon could eventually hurt Trump
August Jobs report: 'A bit of a disappointment'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL