Morning Joe 04/27/17

Moderate Republicans balk at new healthcare bill

Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent says he doesn’t think his wing of the GOP will be swayed by proposed changes to the legislation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Jared Kushner is courting scandal
12 hours 12 min ago
New estimates suggest Trump tax plan will cost trillions
3 hours 5 min ago
Trumpcare wins Freedom Caucus, loses moderates
10 hours 50 min ago
Has the president learned art of the Washington deal?
3 hours 11 min ago
Trump to stay in NAFTA after calling it a 'disaster' in 2016
10 hours 5 min ago
Planned Parenthood grades Trump's first 100 days
Trump's next political fight
Senators underwhelmed by special WH N. Korea briefing
Seth Meyers on Trump: 'Fascinating' to watch someone learn basics of politics
Sanders wants to introduce Medicare-for-all, single-payer program

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL