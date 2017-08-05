MSNBC Live 08/05/17

Missouri NAACP President Explains Travel Advisory

Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel joins MSNBC to explain why he feels visitors risk having their civil rights violated in Missouri. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

