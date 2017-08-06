PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 08/06/17

Ministers Take on Civil Rights

Join Rev. Al Sharpton as he sits down with Rev. K.W. Tulloss and Rabbi Jonah Pesner to discuss the legacy of Dr. King’s march on Washington DC, and civil rights in the Trump era. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McMaster: Russia has created a dangerous situation
1 day 1 hour ago
Congress leaves town exhausted and unsuccessful
Stock market gains only benefit some Americans
1 day 18 hours ago
Is Trump's base having doubts?
21 hours 8 min ago
What is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?
1 day 18 hours ago
Report: Mueller seeks WH docs on Flynn
GOP inactivity could mean disaster for Trump
Can Trump take credit for economic growth?
Trump supporters call Russia story a hoax
Trump admin announces crackdown on leaks

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL