MSNBC Live 05/26/17

Michelle Fields: What ifBen Jacobs Were Assaulted by a Democrat?

Former Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields, who was grabbed by former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski weighs in on the incident between Greg Gianforte and 'The Guardian' reporter, Ben Jacobs. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

