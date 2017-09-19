09/19/17

Mexico 7.1 Quake: 'Absolutely Horrific Images'

NBC News' Steve Patterson reports on a powerful earthquake that struck just south of Mexico City. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump threatens to 'destroy' North Korea and 'Rocket Man'
Deadly earthquake shakes Mexico City, collapses buildings
2 hours 10 min ago
Iranian President warns of 'high cost' of pulling out of nuclear deal
2 hours 18 min ago
Senate cancels meeting with Trump attorney
3 hours 3 min ago
Manafort reportedly told he would be indicted
20 hours 20 min ago
Joe on 10 years: We can't thank you all enough
8 hours 27 min ago
Why the latest GOP Obamacare repeal bill is the worst yet
Manafort wiretapped under secret court orders: NYT
Morning Joe celebrates 10 years together
Trump Jr. will testify publicly 'this fall,' Senator says

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL