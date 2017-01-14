MSNBC Live 01/14/17

Members of Congress to sit-out inauguration

Congressman and Democrat representing New York’s 5th District, Rep. Gregory Meeks, talks about the members of Congress planning to boycott inauguration and whether if he thinks Comey should resign after the handling of the investigation into Clinton’s email server. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

