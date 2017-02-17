MSNBC Live 02/17/17

Member of Congressional Black Caucus reacts to Trump's comment

Representative Brenda Lawrence, D-MI, responds to Donald Trump's comment to a black reporter at his press conference and shares her outrage by it. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

