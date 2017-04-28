Andrea Mitchell Reports 04/28/17

Melody Barnes: Trump Hasn't Signed Significant Legislation

Melody Barnes, Fmr. Dir. White House Domestic Policy Council under President Obama, said on MSNBC President Trump has not kept any of his campaign promises. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Congress passes short-term funding bill, avoid shutdown
2 hours 49 min ago
Watch: Trump’s First 100 Days in 360 Seconds
5 hours 8 min ago
Trump: Chance of 'major, major conflict' with N. Korea
17 hours 23 min ago
Schumer: 100 days in, Trump's not a great negotiator
3 hours 32 min ago
Trump on presidency: 'I thought it would be easier'
15 hours 14 min ago
Lawrence: Here's the interview that could hurt Flynn
Maddow: Flynn seems to make Trump and allies panic
There's a big problem with Trump's flag
Obamacare will not be repealed in first 100 days
Maddow: Where did Trump's inauguration money go?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL