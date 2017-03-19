MSNBC Live 03/19/17

Meet Trump’s pick for high court

Neil Gorsuch is about to undergo the toughest grilling of his life as President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court. What does he stand for? Ari Melber reviews his record with three experts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schiff: "Circumstantial evidence of collusion" between Trump, Russia
Budget director: We won't balance budget this year
FBI Director Comey set to testify at House intel hearing
10 hours 35 min ago
Trump's agenda hits coal country
9 hours 59 min ago
Tamir Rice's mother calls for firing of emergency dispatcher
11 hours 51 min ago
DOJ has no evidence to support wiretap claim: source
1 day 22 hours ago
Maddow: Trump scandals overshadow Navy's corruption
Rep. Waters: Trump will meet criteria for impeachment
Joy: Obamacare is not in 'death spiral'
Did the Trump campaign collude with Russia?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL