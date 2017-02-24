MSNBC Live 02/24/17

Media outlets blocked from White House press briefing

NBC News' Hallie Jackson explains the latest events regarding the White House preventing particular news outlets from entering the room. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Martin O'Malley: The Trump administration is 'malicious'
3 hours 13 min ago
Boehner: Repeal and replace 'not what's going to happen'
4 hours 9 min ago
Pro-life activists look to Trump for healthcare revamp
5 hours 7 min ago
'Shouldn't be happening': WH, Russia, and the FBI
10 hours 15 min ago
Trump's mental health: 'The elephant in the room'
17 hours 34 min ago
Muslim adviser quits after 8 days of Trump admin.
VP Pence: Town halls won't stop Obamacare repeal
Maddow: Is the Trump administration stupid or nefarious?
The most powerful person in Trump's White House
New EPA chief e-mails show lobbyists seeking puppet

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL