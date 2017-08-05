Hugh Hewitt 08/05/17

McMaster Hot Spots: North Korea

Join Hugh Hewitt as he discusses in detail with Gen. H.R. McMaster the crisis in North Korea and the possibility of war. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Mueller seeks WH docs on Flynn
12 hours 26 min ago
Trump admin announces crackdown on leaks
11 hours 1 min ago
The perils of Trump's reliance on generals for civilian jobs
11 hours 8 min ago
Top diplomat quits over Trump climate policy
12 hours 58 min ago
Maxine Waters: 'Mueller is going to win'
14 hours 23 min ago
China leaving US behind on green energy jobs
Trump leaves town with unfinished work
Matthews: Trump calls Mueller fake, but he's the real deal
Martin Shkreli: I donated $2 million to Wu-Tang Clan
Everything you wanted to know about the Grand Jury

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL