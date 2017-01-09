For the Record with Greta 01/09/17

McCain sounds off on Trump, Obama and Russia

Sen. John McCain, R - Arizona, joins Greta van Susteren to talk about Donald Trump, and the importance of a strategy to defend against cyber attacks from the likes of Russia in a Trump administration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

