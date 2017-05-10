MSNBC Live 05/10/17

Waters Would Tell Clinton To Fire Comey If She Were President

While Rep. Maxine Waters remains very critical of James Comey she is one of many Democrats who disagree with him being fired from the FBI during the middle of the Russia hacking investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Fire investigators? History shows consequences
20 hours 50 min ago
Joe Scarborough: Will GOP stand up to the president?
9 hours 48 min ago
Waters: If Clinton were president, I’d recommend she fire Comey
2 hours 35 min ago
Comey asked for more resources for Russia investigation
Murphy on Comey: Uncovering truth about Trump gets you fired
7 hours 32 min ago
White House defends decision to fire James Comey
10 hours 7 min ago
Lindsey Graham: FBI is bigger than James Comey
Joe: Echoes of Watergate in the Trump administration?
Brokaw: Like Watergate, take a deep breath and follow facts
Who is the new acting FBI director Andrew McCabe?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL