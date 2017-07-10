Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/10/17

Matthews: Why doesn't Trump demand his people come clean?

If Trump has nothing bad to cover up, then why is attacking day and night any institution that is seeking the truth? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

President Trump, the pageant, the pop star, and Putin
1 hour 22 min ago
NBC: Sen. Intel Committee wants to talk to Trump Jr.
Podesta: "Starting to smell more & more like collusion"
1 hour 38 min ago
Matthews: Why doesn't Trump demand his people come clean?
1 hour 44 min ago
Donald Trump's ritual humiliation of his surrogates
1 hour 43 sec ago
Republicans trying to rush health care bill again
Blumenthal: Trump Jr. meeting is evidence of criminal intent
Carl Reiner doesn't want Justice Kennedy to retire
Warner: Expect 'much more to come' in Russia probe
Fmr. Trump aide: Trump Jr. meeting is a ‘nothing burger’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL