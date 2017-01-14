MSNBC Live 01/14/17

Martin Luther King III weighs in on Trump, Obama’s legacy

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s son, Martin Luther King III, discusses the significance of Rep. John’s Lewis’ questioning President-elect Trump’s legitimacy. He also comments on how President Obama’s will be remembered. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

