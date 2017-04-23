MSNBC Live 04/23/17

Managing the North Korean crucible

Evans Revere, Albright Stonebridge Group senior advisor, reveals more about the detention of an American aid worker in North Korea; all this against the backdrop of nuclear friction in the region. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is the Democratic 'unity tour' tearing the party apart?
1 day 1 hour ago
Trump will hold rally instead of attending WHCD
Bill Nye: 'Science is political'
1 day 1 hour ago
Rep. Lieu: 'Buy American Act' does nothing
1 day 27 min ago
Maddow: New Trump hire resurrects corruption questions
1 day 15 hours ago
Chris Matthews on Trump's first 100 days: "It's an F so far"
March for science protesters: We're the real patriots
Trump: First 100 days is 'ridiculous' — but is it?
Trump real estate lets you pay money to a president
Fired Acting AG Sally Yates to testify in Russia probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL