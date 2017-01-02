MSNBC Live 01/02/17

Major storms cause delays across the country

Storms across the country are making travel tough for millions of people. NBC News' Janet Shamlian reports from Dallas. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Dem Rep: Trump's claim he has more info is 'baffling'
4 hours 24 min ago
Democrats are vowing to fight cabinet picks
6 hours 51 min ago
The roadblocks Obama has set up for Trump's admin
4 hours 52 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump as president ... of Putin's fan club?
5 hours 32 min ago
Spicer: Trump gets intel briefings 'all the time'
5 hours 52 min ago
French workers win right to ignore after-hours email
2 hours 35 min ago
Crowley: Trump has steep learning curve ahead
Trump's NYE party may have been a conflict of interest
Michael Moore's 5-point plan for 2017 (and Trump)
Rep.: Trump may be violating the Logan Act

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL