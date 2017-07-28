MSNBC Live 07/28/17

Maine voters react to Sen. Collins' "No" vote on Obamacare repeal

MSNBC's Morgan Radford travels to rural Maine to speak with Sen. Susan Collins' constituents after she voted "No" on the repeal of Obamacare. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

