PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 08/13/17

Little Miss Flint

Rev. Al Sharpton chats with Mari Copney aka “Little Miss Flint” and Galen Miller to discuss their partnership in getting 1000 backpacks filled with supplies ready for the less fortunate in Flint, MI. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

