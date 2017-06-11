MSNBC Live 06/11/17

Levell: Trump experiencing "backlash" from previous admin.

Bruce Levell, director of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, disputes the idea that President Trump is personally implicated in any Russia wrongdoing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sessions to appear before Senate Intel Committee
Tracking President Trump's visits to Trump properties
Who decides the cost of prescription drugs?
1 day 19 hours ago
Ruhle: Trump's trillion dollar infrastructure plan not enough
1 day 19 hours ago
Ellison: Trump is 'chief cheerleader' of intolerance
1 day 1 hour ago
How close is Trump to obstruction charges?
Fmr. prosecutor: This is 'worse than Watergate'
Sen. Franken: Trump has 'devalued the presidency'
Sessions scheduled for Tuesday testimony
Trump lawyer bullying Comey could backfire

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL