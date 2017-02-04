MSNBC Live 02/04/17

Legal orders affect travel ban

Connecticut Congressman, Jim Himes, talks with Sheinelle Jones about the legal order temporarily halting enforcement of the travel ban leading the State Department to reverse visa revocations. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

