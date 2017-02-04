MSNBC Live 02/04/17

Lawyers' thoughts on the immigration ban

Former President of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, David Leopold and Deputy Legal Director of the ACLU, Cecillia Wang discuss what’s surrounding the executive orders. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

