Deadline: White House 08/28/17

Lawrence O'Donnell on Trump's pardon: Pardon scandals live...

Lawrence O'Donnell's responses to President Trump's pardon of Sheriff Arpaio ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump stands by Joe Arpaio pardon
1 hour 7 min ago
Harvey brings catastrophic flooding to Houston area
31 min 1 sec ago
Cruz explains Harvey aid request despite Sandy 'no' vote
4 hours 49 sec ago
Joe: Arpaio a 'thug' and his pardon could haunt Trump
11 hours 45 min ago
MaddowBlog: Fresh details add context to Trump-Russia
5 hours 19 min ago
Trump biz sought Moscow deal during campaign: Report
Breaking Hurricane Harvey down by the numbers
Congressman: May be December before TX gets full federal aid package
Texas governor: We are working to save lives
Controversial remarks about WH from Tillerson and Gorka

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL