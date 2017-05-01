MSNBC Live 05/01/17

Lawmaker on Heath Care Bill: 'I Think The Votes Are There'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio tells MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that he does think the votes are there for the health care bill to pass later this week. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

President Trump calls Kim Jong-un a "smart cookie"
6 hours 12 min ago
MaddowBlog: Asked about health care, Trump trips
4 hours 22 min ago
Trump invites Philippine pres. to WH despite human rights record
3 hours 44 min ago
Cruz: Take 'El Chapo' money to fund border wall
17 hours 29 min ago
Do Obama's speaking fees come at cost for democrats?
3 hours 49 min ago
Controversial Trump aide may leave White House
Rep. Schiff: "Day 101 looks a lot like Day 1"
Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump is a "pathological liar"
Holder: Trump admin pulling back on right to vote
NBC News: Trump team did vet Flynn, hired him anyway

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL