Morning Joe 10/02/17

Las Vegas Sheriff: Suspect Had 'Excess Of 10 Rifles'

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo offers new details on the deadly Las Vegas shooting where the suspect had more than 10 rifles. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

50 people dead, more than 400 hurt in Las Vegas mass shooting
Brother of shooter says there were no warning signs
2 hours 7 min ago
Las Vegas Sheriff: Suspect had 'an excess of 10 rifles'
2 hours 35 sec ago
Las Vegas shooting becomes deadliest in modern U.S. history
4 hours 17 min ago
Popping of gunfire in Las Vegas Caught on camera
6 hours 33 min ago
Over 100 patients being treated at Las Vegas hospital
Rep. to Trump: 'Roll up your sleeves' to help Puerto Rico
How is Trump handling role as 'comforter-in-chief?'
Rep. Lieu: Kushner needs to lose security clearance
San Juan mayor responds to Trump

