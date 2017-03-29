03/29/17

Larry King weighs in on longtime friend Trump's presidency

Legendary broadcaster Larry King says the Russia investigation can't be left to only the House and Senate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

No question Russia tried to influence '16: Senate intel leader
7 hours 51 min ago
Freedom Caucus member responds to Trump's tweet
6 hours 15 min ago
Trump down to his core with 35 percent support
9 hours 30 min ago
Could Nunes be subject to investigation?
17 hours 16 min ago
MaddowBlog: Ryan accidentally tells the truth, rejects bipartisanship
5 hours 36 min ago
Why the Senate Russia Probe is trouble for Trump
Schiff presses for public hearing for Yates
McFaul: US not prepared for Russian interference in '18
Report: Comey wanted to reveal Russian tampering
The campaign to buy lawmakers' browsing history

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL