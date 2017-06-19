MSNBC Live 06/19/17

Kushner makes first public remarks since WH appointment

Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Trump and husband of Ivanka Trump, kicks off the American Technology Council sessions at the White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Muslim worshipers targeted by van in latest London terror attack
8 hours 26 min ago
Morning Joe: These are the most self-destructive Trump tweets
8 hours 13 min ago
GOP Rep.: Politicizing baseball shooting is 'disgusting'
5 hours 22 min ago
Senate Dems plan talk-a-thon against GOP health care bill
3 hours 40 min ago
Navy releases names of sailors killed in collision
7 hours 51 min ago
Supreme Court decides to take up WI redistricting case
6 hours 44 sec ago
Ohio county becomes epicenter of opioid epidemic
Political ad uses Scalise shooting as its subject
Consensus on rolling back Medicaid remains elusive
Is it a witch hunt on Trump or is it not?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL