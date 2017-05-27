MSNBC Live 05/27/17

Kushner latest to be ensnared in Russia tendrils

Thomas Roberts goes head to head with Trump supporter Carl Higbie over the legitimacy of "back-channel" communications that Trump adviser Jared Kushner is reported to have discussed. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

