MSNBC Live 09/01/17

Kobach: DACA Allows Release of Many ‘Gangbangers’ After Arrest

Kris Kobach, Kansas Secretary of State and former immigration advisor to President Trump, denies that DACA recipients who commit crimes are kicked out of the program, referring to them as “gangbangers.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

