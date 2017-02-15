For the Record with Greta 02/15/17

Kinzinger: Independent Commission ‘Overkill’ For Flynn Probe

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tells Greta Van Susteren he is confident the Senate Intelligence Committee is capable of getting to the bottom of the Mike Flynn scandal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mika explains why she won't book Kellyanne Conway
14 hours 2 min ago
Puzder withdraws nomination for Secretary of Labor
Bipartisan demands for probe into Flynn's Russia calls grow
4 hours 9 min ago
Is Trump moving from two state solution in Middle East?
2 hours 54 min ago
Tom Perez makes his case for DNC Chair position
3 hours 20 min ago
Trump dodges question about links to Russia
Mika: This looks like the steps leading to total meltdown
Trump blames 'leaks' for Flynn debacle
'Bleak' poll numbers for Trump
Sen. King: 'White House doesn't have a lot of credibility'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL