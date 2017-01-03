MSNBC Live 01/03/17

King: Would repeal ethics office 'completely'

Rep. Steve King, R-IA, tells MSNBC's Hallie Jackson that if it were his choice he'd get rid of the ethics office "completely," because he's seen many bad things come of it. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

