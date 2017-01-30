MSNBC Live 01/30/17

Khizr Khan on why it's important to work with Muslims

Muslim-American Gold Star Father Khizr Khan says that once alienated, people in the Muslim community begin to withdraw. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump signs executive order to reduce regulations
9 hours 33 min ago
Obama rejects Trump immigration orders, backs protests
GOP Rep: Congress should've been consulted on ban
4 hours 35 min ago
Christian immigrants with visas denied entry to U.S.
7 hours 33 min ago
Actor just raised more than $500,000 for refugees
8 hours 33 min ago
Joe and Mika report on their meeting with Pres Trump
Spicer on ban: Everyone that needed to be consulted was consulted
MaddowBlog: Trump's newest nat'l security moves called 'stone cold crazy'
Sen. Murphy: Travel ban is going to get Americans killed
Maddow: The protest movement is crucial to policy

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL