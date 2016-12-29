MSNBC Live 12/29/16

Kerry and the conflict in Israel

Israel ambassador Danny Danon and MSNBC's Chris Jansing discuss the continued conflict in Israel and what Sec. John Kerry's speech means for the future of the U.S. and Israel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rep.: Trump is violating the Logan Act
12 hours 44 min ago
Trump contradicts himself on transition
15 hours 32 min ago
Dems demand Trump cabinet tax returns
4 hours 29 min ago
Trump taking credit where credit is 'NOT' due
14 hours 11 min ago
2016 deadly for police, new stat shows
2 hours 58 min ago
How fake news affects public opinion
Trump wants to pen own inaugural speech
The Nixonian ways of Donald Trump
Trump does 180 on Obama after tweet slam
The “food stamp fraud” farce

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL