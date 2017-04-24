MSNBC Live with Thomas Roberts 04/24/17

Josh Earnest: Obama Would Jump in if Government Crosses 'Red...

Former White House Secretary Josh Earnest told MSNBC's Chris Jansing that President Obama wouldn't engage in political debates unless the federal government started to cross "clear red lines." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

As shutdown looms, Trump focuses on border wall
10 hours 30 min ago
Senator: If gov't shuts down, 'It's on Donald Trump'
7 hours 19 min ago
MaddowBlog: Senate investigation into Russia scandal faces GOP resistance
5 hours 10 min ago
Trump's approval rating slips to record lows
1 day 6 hours ago
Fact-check on first 100 days: Promises made vs. kept
22 hours 39 min ago
NYC Mayor challenges Trump after 'soft on crime' claim
Schumer to Trump: 'Start keeping some of your promises'
MaddowBlog: White House makes an offer Dems can easily refuse
Trump win predictor pens guide to impeachment
Le Pen, Macron to face off in French election

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL