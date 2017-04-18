MSNBC Live 04/18/17

Jon Ossoff: 'We Are In Striking Distance of Winning It Today'

Congressional Candidate Jon Ossoff speaks about his Congressional race and the importance of voter turnout. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Professor predicts Trump impeachment 'very likely'
3 hours 25 min ago
Trump loses ground in key character traits: poll
5 hours 56 min ago
Lawrence: Trump faces new resistance and low poll numbers
13 hours 56 min ago
Sanders rallies with Democrats for special elections
14 hours 51 min ago
This Democrat has Trump worried in Georgia election
13 hours 8 min ago
Watch GOP lawmakers deal with hecklers at town halls
Trump on North Korea: I hope things work out well
US targets N Korean missiles before they launch
Trump anti-immigrant plan revealed in arrests of innocents
Trump ignores oppression in celebratory call to Erdogan

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL