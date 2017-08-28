Morning Joe 08/28/17

Joe: Arpaio a thug; pardon could hurt Trump later

President Trump made headlines Friday evening for his pardon of controversial former sheriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona, with several members of the president's own party criticizing him for the move. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Tillerson and Gorka make controversial remarks about W.H.
18 hours 29 min ago
FEMA Chief: Harvey damage 'is just the beginning'
1 day 18 hours ago
Should 'explosive' Trump dossier be made public?
20 hours 53 min ago
Tillerson: Trump ‘speaks for himself’ on American values
20 hours 40 min ago
Kasich rules out 2020 presidential bid with Hickenlooper
Port Lavaca Mayor describes wreckage of Harvey
How far does Chief of Staff Kelly's reach extend?
Kasich calls presidential pardon of Arpaio 'out of bounds'
Trump pardon incites fierce response from civil rights groups
Mueller seeks grand jury testimony from Manafort associates

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL