Morning Joe 05/02/17

JFK at 100: A century after Kennedy's birth - how do his...

Presidential historian Doug Brinkley and Stephen Kennedy Smith reflect on their new collection of speeches, essays and writings examining our 35th president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Trump admin. shows the art of 'failing up'
12 hours 50 min ago
Lawrence on why Trump's Civil War ignorance is shocking
11 hours 47 min ago
Joe: It's as if Trump doesn't recall what he said 5 mins ago
3 hours 19 min ago
GOP has no room for error in latest health care push
Can Michael Moore's words bring down a sitting president?
11 hours 17 min ago
Maddow: Trump admin weak on basic competence
Fact Check: Andrew Jackson biographer schools Trump
Trump on North Korea threat: 'Nobody's safe'
Trump is compromising US human rights leadership
Trump: 'I would be honored' to meet with Kim Jong Un

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL