MSNBC Live 03/27/17

Jared Kushner to Testify to Senate Intelligence Panel on...

President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has volunteered to speak to the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its investigation into Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Nunes had secret meeting at the White House before Trump monitoring claim
Kushner will testify to Senate Intl panel on Russia ties
1 hour 35 min ago
Why did Intel Chair view surveillance on White House grounds?
4 hours 8 min ago
Joe: Here's why the GOP health bill needed to fail
8 hours 39 min ago
Report: Russia may have used 'bots' to influence election
20 hours 51 min ago
GOP Rep: Freedom Caucus owns the loss of health bill
Dem Sen: I don't think Gorsuch will get 60 votes
Rep: Freedom Caucus is the opposition party in the GOP
Sean Spicer's credibility gap
'By God, these people clearly were talking to the Russians'

