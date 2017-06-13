MSNBC Live 06/13/17

Jailed US student, in Coma After Being Freed by North Korea

Otto Warmbier, the college student arrested, tried and imprisoned in North Korea for trying to swipe a souvenir from a hotel, has been released but is in a coma. NBC's Hans Nichols reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Depty AG Rosenstein says he's seen no reason to fire Mueller
Can Sessions explain Trump admin removal of US attorneys?
16 hours 4 min ago
Report: Trump considering firing Mueller
15 hours 44 min ago
Congressman reveals Nunes still has subpoena power
6 hours 44 min ago
Maddow: Sessions' Russian meetings are still a mystery
16 hours 57 min ago
Lawrence: Firing Mueller like writing 'I'm super guilty' in the sky
Franken: They've intercepted contacts with Kislyak
Fmr. Senator: Sessions met with Russias No. 1 spy
Bush attorney: Mueller attacks ‘absolutely despicable’
Trump biographer: I was threatened with fake tapes too

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL