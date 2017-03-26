MSNBC Live 03/26/17

Ivanka Trump and the politics of nepotism

Ari Melber looks at how the White House ducked anti-nepotism laws to give first daughter Ivanka Trump a promotion in a special report on The Point.

Ivanka's new West Wing office raises ethics questions

