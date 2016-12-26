MSNBC Live 12/26/16

Israeli Amb.: Obama admin. behind UN vote

Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer says there is evidence the United States was behind the U.N. security council vote on Israeli settlements, but they will only share it with the incoming Trump administration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Trump needs to reach nervous Americans
9 hours 39 min ago
How China could pose the biggest challenge for Trump
Report: Future elections could be vulnerable
7 hours 34 min ago
Watch POTUS reflect on his administration
2 days 4 hours ago
Comedian in Chief: Watch Obama's funniest moments
Why Democrats can't just 'get over it'
President Obama is 'confident' he could have won 2016
Mika: More done than some give Obama credit for
Michael Moore's 5-point plan for Trump, 2017
Netanyahu lashes out at Obama over U.N. vote

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL