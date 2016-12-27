MSNBC Live 12/27/16

Israel reacts to UN decision on settlements

How are Israelis responding to the recent United Nations vote condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and how will the United States react? Chuck Freilich, former Israeli deputy national security adviser, joins NBC's Chris Jansing to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

