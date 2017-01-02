Morning Joe 01/02/17

ISIS claims nightclub shooting in Istanbul

ISIS has taken responsibility for the nightclub shooting in Istanbul that killed 39 people. NBC News' Richard Engel reports from Turkey. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's NYE party may have been a conflict of interest
17 hours 47 min ago
Trump: 'Hacking is a very hard thing to prove'
19 hours 15 min ago
Michael Moore's 5-point plan for 2017 (and Trump)
1 week 3 days ago
Trump on Obama: 'We have a very good relationship'
18 hours 43 min ago
'Savagery': Gunman hunted after nightclub massacre
Tracking Trump's statements on birtherism
Rep.: Trump may be violating the Logan Act
The best political move of 2016
Singer explains why she quit choir over Trump invite
Obama grants more commutations than last 11 presidents combined

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL