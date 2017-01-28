MSNBC Live 01/28/17

Is Trump's refugee ban legal?

President Trump signed an executive order which indefinitely suspends admission of Syrian refugees and imposes a 90-day ban for people from Syria and six other predominately Muslim countries. MSNBC's Ari Melber joins to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

