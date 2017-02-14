MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 02/14/17

Is Trump administration 'chaos' typical?

Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, joins MSNBC's Kate Snow to discuss whether the embattled Trump administration is simply working out the kinks of as any new administration does. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WH: Trump informed weeks ago about Flynn misleading VP
2 hours 48 min ago
McCain: Answers needed on Trump's ties to Russia
4 hours 37 min ago
GOP rep. on Flynn: Cover-up is worse than the crime
4 hours 12 min ago
Joe: This is a White House in chaos, and a storm is coming
9 hours 6 min ago
The timeline leading up to Flynn's resignation
4 hours ago
VP Pence was a driver of Flynn's exit
Maddow: Scandal doesn't end with Flynn leaving
16 hours 35 min ago
Why activists are feeling 'hopeful' right now
Dem Rep. Flynn resignation is 'canary in the coal mine'
Analyst: 'The markets are operating in a parallel universe'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL