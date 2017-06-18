PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 06/18/17

Is there weed industry diversity?

Join Rev. Al Sharpton as he sits down with Wanda L James to discuss the decriminalization of recreational marijuana and how black people are more likely to be targets of arrests for medicinal pot. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

